Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,566. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

