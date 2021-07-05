Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

