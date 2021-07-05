Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$39.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.