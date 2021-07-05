Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$39.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $42.80.
About Nippon Carbon
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.