Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

