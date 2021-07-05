Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,746 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

