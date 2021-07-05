Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 701,795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 5,032,636 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

