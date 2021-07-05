Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of frontdoor worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in frontdoor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,432,000 after buying an additional 279,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

