Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,696 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Sally Beauty worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

