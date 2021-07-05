Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,937 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $31,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.