Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.62% of Domtar worth $30,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.