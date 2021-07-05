Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

