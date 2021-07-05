NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 733,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

