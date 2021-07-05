NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 733,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.