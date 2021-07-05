NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $50,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

