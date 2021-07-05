Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:JRO opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $398,872.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $46,454.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,497 shares of company stock worth $2,927,729.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

