Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.93. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $188,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $268,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

