Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NIQ stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

