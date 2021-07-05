Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $5.87 on Monday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 12,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

