Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

