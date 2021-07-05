nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $31.41. 501,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

