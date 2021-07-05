O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1,320.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Shyft Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.95 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

