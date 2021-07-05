O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,807 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1,320.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

