O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3,021.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

