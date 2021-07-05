O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 864.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

