O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $191.47 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

