O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

