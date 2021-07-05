O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,852,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CSAN stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

