O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

