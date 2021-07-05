O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $118.77 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.