O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

TSCO stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

