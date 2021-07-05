O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

