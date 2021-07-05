O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 50,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $191.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

