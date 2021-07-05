Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

