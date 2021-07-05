Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 1,458 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $107.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

