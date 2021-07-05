Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

