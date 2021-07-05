Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 3,226 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $199.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.