Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $540,000 in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $46.05 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

