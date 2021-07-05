Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $79.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

