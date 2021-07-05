Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $146.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

