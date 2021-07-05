Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 22,492 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

