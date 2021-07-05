Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 503.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.44% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

ODT stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

