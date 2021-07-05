Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $5.90 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

