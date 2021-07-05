Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.