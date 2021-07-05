OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $2.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

