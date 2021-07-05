OptiToken (OPTI) Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $110,324.27 and approximately $218.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00134081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.43 or 1.00539512 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io

OptiToken Coin Trading

