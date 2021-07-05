Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 316,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.82. 15,258,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

