Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 71,034 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.