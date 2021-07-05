Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.