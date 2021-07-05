Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

