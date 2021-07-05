Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXINF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

